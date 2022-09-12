Virgin Islands IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number VG96 VPVG 0000 0123 4567 8901 Copy

ISO Country Code VG (Virgin Islands) IBAN check Digits 96 BBAN VPVG 0000 0123 4567 8901 Bank Identifier VPVG Account Number 0000012345678901 SEPA Member No

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.