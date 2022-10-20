Login
Vietnamese Dong to Bruneian Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
VND to BND Chart

Vietnamese Dong to Bruneian Dollar

1 VND = 0 BND

7 Apr 2025, 05:39 UTC - 7 Apr 2025, 05:39 UTC
VND/BND close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

vnd

VND - Vietnamese Dong

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09999
GBP / EUR1.17421
USD / JPY145.936
GBP / USD1.29163
USD / CHF0.852340
USD / CAD1.42078
EUR / JPY160.528
AUD / USD0.602587

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

