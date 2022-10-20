Login
Venezuelan Bolívar to Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

VES to IQD Chart

Venezuelan Bolívar to Iraqi Dinar

1 VES = 0 IQD

7 Apr 2025, 05:20 UTC - 7 Apr 2025, 05:20 UTC
VES/IQD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info
iqd

IQD - Iraqi Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.

More Iraqi Dinar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09928
GBP / EUR1.17485
USD / JPY146.109
GBP / USD1.29149
USD / CHF0.853523
USD / CAD1.42014
EUR / JPY160.614
AUD / USD0.605020

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

