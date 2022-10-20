Login
Maldivian Rufiyaa to Swedish Krona Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
MVR to SEK Chart

Maldivian Rufiyaa to Swedish Krona

1 MVR = 0 SEK

6 Apr 2025, 01:58 UTC - 6 Apr 2025, 01:58 UTC
MVR/SEK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09583
GBP / EUR1.17690
USD / JPY146.960
GBP / USD1.28967
USD / CHF0.861057
USD / CAD1.42231
EUR / JPY161.043
AUD / USD0.604262

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

