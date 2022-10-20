Login
Macau Pataca to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MOP to BBD Chart

Macau Pataca to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

1 MOP = 0 BBD

26 Feb 2025, 13:38 UTC - 26 Feb 2025, 13:38 UTC
MOP/BBD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mop

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

bbd

BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.

