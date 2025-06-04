Japanese Yen to Saudi Arabian Riyal Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

JPY to SAR Chart

Japanese Yen to Saudi Arabian Riyal

1 JPY = 0 SAR

1 Sept 2025, 23:49 UTC - 1 Sept 2025, 23:49 UTC
JPY/SAR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

jpy

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.

sar

SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17168
GBP / EUR1.15626
USD / JPY147.083
GBP / USD1.35477
USD / CHF0.800256
USD / CAD1.37487
EUR / JPY172.335
AUD / USD0.655643

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

