Login
Register

Jordanian Dinar to Bosnian Convertible Mark Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

JOD to BAM Chart

Jordanian Dinar to Bosnian Convertible Mark

1 JOD = 0 BAM

26 Feb 2025, 04:45 UTC - 26 Feb 2025, 04:45 UTC
JOD/BAM close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

More Jordanian Dinar info
bam

BAM - Bosnian Convertible Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.

More Bosnian Convertible Mark info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.05011
GBP / EUR1.20421
USD / JPY149.401
GBP / USD1.26456
USD / CHF0.893835
USD / CAD1.43277
EUR / JPY156.888
AUD / USD0.632651

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings