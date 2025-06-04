Indonesian Rupiah to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
IDR to CNH Chart

Indonesian Rupiah to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 IDR = 0 CNH

1 Sept 2025, 12:00 UTC - 1 Sept 2025, 12:00 UTC
IDR/CNH close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17156
GBP / EUR1.15441
USD / JPY147.158
GBP / USD1.35246
USD / CHF0.800490
USD / CAD1.37414
EUR / JPY172.404
AUD / USD0.655480

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

