Czech Koruna to Solomon Islander Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

CZK to SBD Chart

Czech Koruna to Solomon Islander Dollar

1 CZK = 0 SBD

31 Aug 2025, 17:14 UTC - 31 Aug 2025, 17:14 UTC
CZK/SBD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

czk

CZK - Czech Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.

More Czech Koruna info
sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

More Solomon Islander Dollar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.15882
GBP / EUR1.16320
USD / JPY147.303
GBP / USD1.34794
USD / CHF0.808476
USD / CAD1.37479
EUR / JPY170.698
AUD / USD0.654009

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide