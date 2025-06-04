Swiss Franc to Isle of Man Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
CHF to IMP Chart

Swiss Franc to Isle of Man Pound

1 CHF = 0 IMP

31 Aug 2025, 10:33 UTC - 31 Aug 2025, 10:33 UTC
CHF/IMP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

imp

IMP - Isle of Man Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16846
GBP / EUR1.15587
USD / JPY147.035
GBP / USD1.35059
USD / CHF0.803219
USD / CAD1.37454
EUR / JPY171.804
AUD / USD0.653957

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

