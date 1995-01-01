Login
lrd
LRD - Liberian Dollar

The Liberian Dollar is the currency of Liberia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Liberian Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Liberian Dollar Stats

NameLiberian Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

Liberian Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
Liberia

