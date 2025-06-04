Send money to 200+ countries
The comparison savings are based on a single transfer of USD$20,000 to GBP, and shows how much Xe would send to the recipient, and how much the comparator would send to the recipient. The difference between these two amounts is highlighted as the “saving”. Our savings comparisons are derived from pricing data provided by an independent third party ‘DQM GRC’. The comparison savings provided are true only for the example given and may not include all fees and charges. Savings are calculated by comparing the exchange rate (including margin and fees) between Xe and the comparator at the same date and time. Different currency exchange amounts, currencies, dates, times and other factors may result in different comparison savings. These results may not be indicative of actual savings and should be used only as a guide. The rate comparison chart is updated quarterly.
How to send money with Xe
1. Sign up for free
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
2. Start your transfer
Let us know the currency you'd like to transfer, how much you want to send and the destination.
3. Get the best rates
We offer great exchange rates, and we are transparent about any additional fees we may charge.
4. Send your money
Send your funds to Xe, and we’ll keep you informed along the way.
Flexible ways to send money
Securely send money for cash pickup, to mobile wallets or simply transfer to bank accounts around the world
Bank deposit
Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.
Deposited in minutes.
Cash pickup
Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.
Pickup instantly.
Mobile wallet
Send directly to your loved one’s mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.
Arrives instantly.
Multiple payment methods
There are multiple ways to send money with Xe. You can use your debit card, credit card, bank transfer or direct debit (ACH)
Debit card
Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.
Credit card
Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts a number of different credit card providers.
Direct debit
Direct debit is available for customers who wish to make regular payments to us. This is a great option for mortgage or pension payments.
Bank transfer
A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another.
XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.