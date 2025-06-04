Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.) 的分行
使用下表尋找您的 Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.) 分行並取得有關其各自 SWIFT 代碼的詳細資訊。
尋找 SWIFT 代碼
關於這些 SWIFT 代碼
在發送國際付款時，分行 SWIFT 代碼用於識別特定的銀行位置。一些銀行（包括 Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.)）可能會為 Jersey City 等城市的分行分配唯一代碼，以幫助更準確地處理轉帳。並非所有分支機構都有唯一代碼，但如果有的話，最好使用與您當地分支機構相符的代碼。
如果您的本地分公司未列出該怎麼辦
如果您在 Jersey City 的 Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.) 分行未列於上方，您仍然可以使用全球總部 SWIFT 代碼發送國際付款。資金不會送到特定的分行，而是透過銀行的中央系統處理，然後轉至正確的銀行。
檢查您的 SWIFT 付款是否有錯誤
在發送 SWIFT 付款之前，請仔細檢查 SWIFT 代碼是否與收款人的銀行相匹配，以及帳號和姓名是否輸入正確。即使是小錯誤也可能會延遲或阻礙轉移。如果您在轉帳時使用了不正確的訊息，請聯絡您的銀行。
正在接收 Jersey City 的 Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.) 的付款？
如果您準備好從國外匯款，請向匯款人提供您的銀行和分行的 SWIFT 代碼，以確保您的資金準確、安全地到達您的帳戶。如果您找不到分行的 SWIFT 代碼，請檢查 Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.) 是否有全球總部代碼或直接聯絡他們以取得最佳替代方案。
準備好匯款給 Jersey City 的 Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.)了嗎？
Xe 可以輕鬆地向 Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.) 和全球數千家其他銀行匯款。支援超過 130 種貨幣並可轉帳至 190 個國家/地區，您可以放心匯款。
常見問題
是的，Bnp Paribas Securities Corporation (formerly Bnp Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc.) 可能在 Jersey City 經營多家分行。每個分支機構可能服務於不同的社區，提供不同的服務，並且當涉及國際電匯時，有些分支機構甚至可能使用不同的 SWIFT 代碼。在提供付款指示時，確定您的帳戶所在的特定分行非常重要。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.