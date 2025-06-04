HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL BANK AND TRUST LIMITED SWIFT 代碼是
PRVTBZBS XXX
銀行名稱
HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL BANK AND TRUST LIMITED
城市
BELIZE CITY
地址
2609 MERCY LANE RD SUTTON, BELIZE CITY, BELIZE
國家
BELIZE
SWIFT 程式碼定期驗證和更新
我應該何時使用 PRVTBZBSXXX？
SWIFT 代碼用於確保您的資金在跨境匯款或收款時到達正確的地方。當您想要匯款至上述地址、城市和國家的 HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL BANK AND TRUST LIMITED 時，請使用 PRVTBZBSXXX。請務必確認您使用的 SWIFT 代碼屬於目的地銀行。
準備向 HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL BANK AND TRUST LIMITED 匯款嗎？
關於 PRVTBZBSXXX 的常見問題解答
SWIFT 代碼是用來識別世界各地銀行和金融機構進行國際匯款的唯一識別碼。 SWIFT 代表環球同業銀行金融電訊協會。這些代碼有助於確保付款被發送到正確的銀行和國家。典型的 SWIFT 代碼長度為 8 或 11 個字符，包含有關銀行、國家、位置以及有時特定分支機構的資訊。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.