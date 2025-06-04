IN

FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE SWIFT 代碼是

FDRLINBB SRT

銀行名稱

FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE

城市

SURAT

地址

VANKARSANGH BUILDING, NEAR SAHARA GATE, RING ROAD, SURAT, SURAT, GUJARAT, 395003

國家

INDIA

SWIFT 程式碼定期驗證和更新

10000$
這是您支付匯款的方式
匯款匯率
0
發送費用
$0.00
交款...

總計

$0.00

Questions? Get in touch

我應該何時使用 FDRLINBBSRT？

SWIFT 代碼用於確保您的資金在跨境匯款或收款時到達正確的地方。當您想要匯款至上述地址、城市和國家的 FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE 時，請使用 FDRLINBBSRT。請務必確認您使用的 SWIFT 代碼屬於目的地銀行。

向 FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE 匯款時選擇 Xe

Better rates

更優惠的價格

將我們與您的銀行進行比較，發現節省的金額。我們的利率通常優於主要銀行，從而最大限度地提高您的轉帳價值。

發送更多
Lower fees

降低費用

在您確認轉帳之前，我們會提前向您顯示所有費用，以便您確切了解所支付的費用。我們較低的費用意味著您可以節省更多。

少花錢
Faster transfers

更快的傳輸

大多數的轉帳都是在當天完成。我們明白，當涉及到您的金錢時，時機至關重要。

發送更快
Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support

Xe 24/5 專家全球轉帳支持

需要國際 SWIFT 匯款的協助嗎？我們隨時為您提供協助－立即聯絡我們，獲得個人化支援！

Call us: +1 (800) 772-7779 使用 Xe 發送

Xe 深受全球數百萬客戶的信賴

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings

準備向 FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE 匯款嗎？

Xe 可以輕鬆地向 FEDERAL BANK LIMITED, THE 和全球數千家其他銀行匯款。支援超過 130 種貨幣並可轉帳至 190 個國家/地區，您可以放心匯款。

使用 Xe 發送

關於 FDRLINBBSRT 的常見問題解答

SWIFT 代碼是用來識別世界各地銀行和金融機構進行國際匯款的唯一識別碼。 SWIFT 代表環球同業銀行金融電訊協會。這些代碼有助於確保付款被發送到正確的銀行和國家。典型的 SWIFT 代碼長度為 8 或 11 個字符，包含有關銀行、國家、位置以及有時特定分支機構的資訊。

Disclaimer

The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.

Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.

Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.

We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.

This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.