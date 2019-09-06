Global Payments for Business.

The secure way for your business to send money abroad
or do you need a Personal Account?
A Euronet
Worldwide
Company
NASDAQ | EEFT
Global transactions are a headache. Deciding when to make an international payment and at what rate can be critical.
But you don't have time to sit and wait, constantly checking the markets.
XE can take care of it. With a range of solutions to help you access competitive rates with greater control.
So that's one less thing to worry about.
Need to make a payment right away? Lock your rate for immediate and quick transfers.
With XE you can buy currency at the live exchange rate. If you are looking to purchase currency and make a payment right away, then a spot contract could be perfect for you.
Flexible with your transfer time? Pick a rate, transfer automatically when the market hits your desired rate.
Secure a rate for future transfers. Transfer any time at your secured rate within 3 years.
We take the greatest care in ensuring the safety of Xe Money Transfer.
We closely monitor the markets, to tailor our services to your business; we can provide an unparalleled level of service. With our support, our clients can make targeted and educated trading decisions.
Your company money is safe with XE. Our NASDAQ listed parent, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a multi-billion dollar market capitalisation and an investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poors.
Stay one step ahead of the competition with the latest tools and market insights so you can make informed decisions.
Lewis builds relationships with both domestic and European businesses, as they look to protect their bottom line from the impact of currency fluctuations. By developing a deep understanding of a business' individual requirements, Lewis works alongside the client to develop effective FX and international payments solutions, whilst providing access to specialist risk management experts within the wider corporate team.
HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.