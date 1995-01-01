TOP - 汤加潘加

The 汤加潘加 is the currency of 湯加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 汤加潘加 exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find 汤加潘加 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|汤加潘加
|Symbol
|T$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Seniti
|Minor unit symbol
|Seniti
|Top TOP conversion
|TOP to USD
|Top TOP chart
|TOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
|Central bank
|National Reserve Bank of Tonga
|Users
湯加
