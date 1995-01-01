TOP - 汤加潘加

top
The 汤加潘加 is the currency of 湯加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 汤加潘加 exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find 汤加潘加 rates and a currency converter.

汤加潘加 Stats

Name汤加潘加
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

汤加潘加 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
湯加

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07522
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.504
GBP / USD1.26909
USD / CHF0.903799
USD / CAD1.36745
EUR / JPY173.652
AUD / USD0.667188

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%