byr
BYR - 白俄羅斯盧布

The 白俄羅斯盧布 is the currency of 白俄羅斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 白俄羅斯盧布 exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find 白俄羅斯盧布 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

白俄羅斯盧布 Stats

Name白俄羅斯盧布
Symbolp.
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYR conversionBYR to USD
Top BYR chartBYR to USD chart

白俄羅斯盧布 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
白俄羅斯

