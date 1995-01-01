bam
BAM - 波斯尼亞可兌換馬克

The 波斯尼亞可兌換馬克 is the currency of 波斯尼亞和黑塞哥維那. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 波斯尼亞可兌換馬克 exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find 波斯尼亞可兌換馬克 rates and a currency converter.

波斯尼亞可兌換馬克 Stats

Name波斯尼亞可兌換馬克
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

波斯尼亞可兌換馬克 Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
波斯尼亞和黑塞哥維那

