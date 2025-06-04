BAM - 波斯尼亞可兌換馬克

The 波斯尼亞可兌換馬克 is the currency of 波斯尼亞和黑塞哥維那. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 波斯尼亞可兌換馬克 exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM , and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find 波斯尼亞可兌換馬克 rates and a currency converter.