Navigating international money transfers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Even during the ongoing pandemic, Xe is here to help you with your international money transfers.

Xe Consumer North America November 17, 2020 — 2 min read

As we continue to see new COVID-19 cases in the United States, you might be wondering if Xe will be the same.

We want to reassure you that we’re still here to help with any international money transfers that you need to make, whether you’re sending money to support loved ones overseas or making regular international bill payments.

Has anything about sending money with Xe changed?

Not at all! You can still initiate a money transfer with Xe any time of day, and send money to over 130 countries around the world. Our customer support teams are working remotely and will still be available to help you if you have any problems with your transfer.

You can initiate an Xe transfer through any of the following methods:

Online

In our money transfer app

Over the telephone

None of these methods will be impacted by lockdowns. Additionally, because your money transfer will be deposited directly into your recipient’s bank account, you can be sure that they’ll still receive their money transfer quickly and easily.

How to transfer money internationally with Xe

You can initiate your international money transfer in several ways.

Over the phone

If you have additional questions about your money transfer or have specific circumstances that you would like to discuss with our support team, visit our Contact page to find the best number to call.

Online or in the Xe app

The first step is to sign up for an Xe account, if you haven’t already. Don’t worry: it takes just a few minutes, and you won’t be charged anything.

Once you’re registered and signed in, here’s all you need to do:

Select the currencies you'd like to transfer as well as the amount. Provide your recipient's information. Select your payment method and enter your information. Double-check all of the details. Confirm your money transfer.

In or out of lockdown, we’re here to help you with any of your international money transfer needs.