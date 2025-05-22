How Does Xe Work?

Key takeaways

Xe offers a fast, affordable, and transparent way to send money internationally

Signing up is free and only takes a few minutes

Xe often beats traditional banks on exchange rates, fees, and speed

Sending money across borders shouldn't be complicated or expensive. Traditional banks often charge high fees, offer less favorable exchange rates, and process international transfers slowly.

Whether you're supporting family overseas, paying international contractors, or handling business transactions, you need a reliable service that delivers value without hidden costs or lengthy delays.

This guide explains exactly how Xe works, why millions of people choose us for their international transfers, and how our service compares to traditional banking options.



What is Xe and what does it do?

Xe is a global leader in international money transfers and currency exchange, trusted by millions of customers worldwide. As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, we're a regulated financial service provider operating in multiple countries.

Our core services include:

International money transfers : Send money to over 190 countries in more than 130 currencies with competitive exchange rates

Currency converter tools : Access real-time exchange rates and historical currency data

Business solutions: Specialized services for companies including mass payment options and currency data APIs



How Xe is different from traditional banks

When sending money internationally, traditional banks often aren't the most cost-effective option. Here's how Xe compares:

Feature Xe Traditional banks Exchange Rates Competitive, real-time rates Often include high hidden markups Fees Low to no fees, transparent High and often undisclosed Speed 90% of transfers in minutes 1-5 business days Transparency Full cost breakdown upfront Limited visibility Ease of Use User-friendly web and app Often requires branch visits



Compare Xe to your bank

Want to see exactly how much you could save by choosing Xe over your bank? Our comparison tool provides real-time data showing the difference in exchange rates, fees, and total costs.

Visit the Xe Compare page to see a side-by-side comparison of Xe versus major banks and other money transfer providers. This is particularly valuable for larger transfers, where even small differences in exchange rates can result in significant savings.

The comparison tool is free to use and doesn't require an account – simply enter your transfer details to see how much more your recipient could receive when you choose Xe.





How to set up a transfer with Xe

Setting up an international transfer with Xe is straightforward and can be done entirely online:

Create a free Xe account: Sign up with your email address in just a few minutes Verify your identity: Depending on the transfer amount and destination, you may need to provide identification documents Choose currency and amount: Select which currencies you're converting between and how much you want to send Add recipient details: Enter your recipient's name, bank details, and address Select payment method: Choose from options including bank transfer, debit card, or credit card Confirm and send: Review all details, confirm the transfer, and track its progress

You can initiate transfers anytime through our website or mobile app , giving you 24/7 access to international payment services.



Benefits of using Xe

When choosing an international money transfer service, it's important to consider the complete picture—not just the exchange rate or fees alone. Xe has been designed from the ground up to offer advantages across every aspect of the transfer experience, from cost savings to convenience and security.

Here's how our service delivers value:

Competitive exchange rates

Access real-time, market-based exchange rates that are typically better than those offered by traditional banks. Our transparent approach means you'll always know exactly what rate you're getting.

Low or no transfer fees

We maintain a clear fee structure with no hidden charges. For many currency routes, we're able to offer significantly lower fees than traditional banks.

Global reach

Send money to over 190 countries in more than 130 currencies, making it easy to support family, pay vendors, or manage international business operations regardless of location.

24/7 access

Manage your transfers anytime through our website or mobile app. Start a transfer at your convenience, whether that's during business hours or the middle of the night.

Trusted and secure

As a regulated financial service provider, we implement robust security measures to protect your data and funds. Our processes comply with financial regulations across multiple jurisdictions.

Business solutions

For companies dealing with international payments, we offer tailored services including bulk payment options and API integrations to streamline your operations.



Frequently asked questions

You might have questions about using Xe for your international transfers. Here are answers to some of the most common inquiries we receive:

1. Is it free to sign up for Xe?

Yes, creating an account with Xe is completely free. There are no subscription fees or monthly charges—you only pay when you make a transfer.

2. How fast are Xe transfers?

Approximately 90% of transfers are completed within minutes. However, the exact time can vary based on the destination country, currency, and payment method.

3. What's the minimum/maximum I can send?

The minimum and maximum sending limits depend on the destination country and payment method. For specific sending limits , check directly on our platform during the setup process.

4. Is Xe safe and regulated?

Absolutely. Xe is regulated by financial authorities in various jurisdictions and employs advanced security protocols to protect user data and funds.

5. What countries and currencies can I send to?

Xe supports transfers to over 190 countries in more than 130 currencies.

6. Can I cancel or edit a transfer?

Once a transfer is initiated, modifications or cancellations may not be possible. It's crucial to review all details before confirming.



