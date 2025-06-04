Bny Mellon, National Association 的分行
使用下表查找您的 Bny Mellon, National Association 分行并获取有关其各自 SWIFT 代码的详细信息。
关于这些 SWIFT 代码
分行 SWIFT 代码用于在进行国际付款时识别特定的银行所在地。一些银行（包括 Bny Mellon, National Association）可能会为 Pittsburgh 等城市的分行分配唯一代码，以便更准确地处理转账。并非所有分行都拥有唯一代码，但如果有，最好使用与您当地分行匹配的代码。
如果您的本地分支机构未列出该怎么办
如果您在 Pittsburgh 的 Bny Mellon, National Association 分行未在上方列出，您仍然可以使用全球总部的 SWIFT 代码进行国际付款。资金将通过银行的中央系统进行处理，然后转至正确的银行，而无需转至特定分行。
在进行 SWIFT 付款之前，请仔细检查 SWIFT 代码是否与收款人的银行代码相符，以及账号和姓名是否输入正确。即使是小错误也可能导致转账延迟或被阻止。如果您在转账时使用了错误的资料，请联系您的银行。
正在接收 Pittsburgh 的 Bny Mellon, National Association 的付款？
如果您准备从国外收款，请向汇款人提供您的银行和分行的 SWIFT 代码，以确保您的资金准确安全地汇入您的账户。如果您找不到分行的 SWIFT 代码，请检查 Bny Mellon, National Association 是否有全球总部代码，或直接联系他们以获取最佳替代方案。
常见问题
是的，Bny Mellon, National Association 可能在 Pittsburgh 设有多家分行。每家分行可能服务于不同的社区，提供不同的服务，并且在进行国际电汇时，有些分行甚至可能使用不同的 SWIFT 代码。在提供付款指示时，请务必确认您的账户所在的具体分行。
您可以在本页顶部的表格中找到您所在分行的 SWIFT 代码，该表格列出了 Pittsburgh 中已知的 Bny Mellon, National Association 分行的 SWIFT 代码。如果您不确定您的账户绑定到哪个分行，您可以查看银行对账单、访问您的网上银行门户或直接联系该分行。如有疑问，使用银行总行的 SWIFT 代码是一个安全的选择。
如果您所在地区有分行专属的 SWIFT 代码，使用这个代码可以提高国际转账的准确性和速度。这有助于确保资金直接转至正确的分行，从而缩短处理时间，并在需要时更轻松地追踪交易。这对于大额转账或时效性付款尤其有用。
如果您使用了错误的 SWIFT 代码，您的付款可能会延迟、误路由，甚至被收款银行拒绝。在某些情况下，资金可能会被退回给汇款人，并可能产生额外费用。请务必确保 SWIFT 代码与您的分行或官方总行代码相符。如果您不确定，请在转账前联系 Bny Mellon, National Association。
您可以查看上表，查看 Pittsburgh 中拥有各自 SWIFT 代码的 Bny Mellon, National Association 分行列表。您也可以直接联系分行或登录网上银行查看国际转账说明。如果您的分行似乎没有自己的代码，则可能默认使用总行代码。
不一定。Bny Mellon, National Association 分行可能针对特定地点或功能拥有专属代码，尤其是业务量大或专业的企业分行。如有分行专属的 SWIFT 代码，请务必尝试使用；否则，总部代码是普遍接受的备用代码。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.