Send money to Australia from the United States

Benefit from bank-beating rates, low or no fees, and dedicated support when you send money to

Send 美元 to 澳大利亚元

usd
USD
aud
AUD
1 USD1.46 AUD
5 USD7.29 AUD
10 USD14.58 AUD
25 USD36.45 AUD
50 USD72.90 AUD
usd
USD
aud
AUD
100 USD145.79 AUD
500 USD728.95 AUD
1,000 USD1,460.10 AUD
5,000 USD7,300.50 AUD
10,000 USD14,676.00 AUD

How long does it take to send money to ?

Sending money to () from () can take anywhere from just minutes to up to 3 business days, depending on your payment method. For many popular routes, Xe offers same-day transfers or even instant transfers as soon as we receive your funds.

Start your transfer
How long will it take to send money abroad?

How much does it cost to send money to ?

The cost of sending money to varies depending on several factors, such as the payment method, transfer amount, and the speed of the transfer. You can expect transparent pricing, with no surprise fees, so you always know exactly how much your transfer will cost before you send it.

Sign in and send
FX risk management market orders

How to send money to with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.

Why use Xe to send money to ?

Maximize your money

Competitive exchange rates and low fees ensure you keep more money in your pocket when you send money to .

Send now

What you see is what you get

Say goodbye to surprise fees. With Xe, view and compare live exchange rates so you always know how much you’re saving, sending, or receiving.

Send now
Fast transfers, always

Fast, reliable transfers

Enjoy fast and efficient transfers, regardless of the amount. Our streamlined system ensures your money reaches its destination fast.

Send now

Trusted & secure for 30+ years

Our reputation is built on trust. Over 280M people rely on our secure services to process thousands of global transactions daily.

Send now

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

'Excellent'
Based on 50,000 reviews

Send money to with the Xe app

The Xe Currency app has everything you need for international money transfers. It's easy, secure, and there are no surprise fees. Download the Xe App for iOS or Android and start sending money to today!

Download the App
Download the Xe mobile currency app

Transfer more per when you send with Xe

Take advantage of Xe's current sending rate of per when you transfer today, giving your recipient .

Sign in and send
Transfer more when you send with Xe

Best ways to send money to from

Debit Card

Payment by debit card is our fastest payment method. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.

Credit Card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Direct Debit (ACH)

Direct debit (ACH) is a transfer authorising a one-time debit from your bank account to ours. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Xe, and as a result, can delay the speed of transfer.

Bank Transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another. Bank transfers can be slower than Debit or Credit cards, but they are usually cheaper.

Best ways to receive money in

Bank Deposits

Send money directly to bank accounts throughout .

Deposited in minutes.

Sign up and send

Send money to with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Get started

Send money from + countries

Popular Destinations
au

Send money from 澳大利亚 to

at

Send money from 奥地利 to

be

Send money from 比利时 to

bg

Send money from 保加利亚 to

ee

Send money from 爱沙尼亚 to

fi

Send money from 芬兰 to

fr

Send money from 法国 to

de

Send money from 德国 to

gi

Send money from 直布罗陀 to

Money Transfer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you have questions about sending money to ? Read our FAQs to learn more.

How do I send money to ?
How much will it cost to send money to ?
How long does it take to send money to ?
How much money can I send to ?
What is the best way to send money to ?
How do I send money to a mobile wallet?