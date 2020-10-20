1 MGF 兑换为 PAB

Xe 货币转换器
MGF
PAB
|1 MGF
|0.0000449135 PAB
|5 MGF
|0.000224567 PAB
|10 MGF
|0.000449135 PAB
|25 MGF
|0.00112284 PAB
|50 MGF
|0.00224567 PAB
|100 MGF
|0.00449135 PAB
|500 MGF
|0.0224567 PAB
|1,000 MGF
|0.0449135 PAB
|5,000 MGF
|0.224567 PAB
|10,000 MGF
|0.449135 PAB
1 MGF = 0 PAB
|过去 30 天
|过去 90 天
高位
这些是过去 30 天和 90 天内的最高汇率。
|0.00022503
|0.00023021
低
这些是过去 30 天和 90 天内的最低汇率。
|0.00021675
|0.00021675
平均
这些是这两种货币在过去 30 天和 90 天的平均汇率。
|0.00022332
|0.00022534
波动率
|0.56%
|0.47%
我们的货币排名显示最热门的 Malagasy Franc 汇率是 MGF 兑 USD 汇率。 Malagasy Francs的货币代码为 MGF。
我们的货币排名显示最热门的 巴拿马巴波亚 汇率是 PAB 兑 USD 汇率。 Panamanian Balboa的货币代码为 PAB。 货币符号为 B/.。More 巴拿马巴波亚 info
