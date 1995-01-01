top
TOP - 汤加潘加

The 汤加潘加 is the currency of 汤加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 汤加潘加 exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find 汤加潘加 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

汤加潘加 Stats

Name汤加潘加
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

汤加潘加 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
汤加

Why are you interested in TOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TOP email updatesGet TOP rates on my phoneGet a TOP currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07530
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.478
GBP / USD1.26919
USD / CHF0.903768
USD / CAD1.36728
EUR / JPY173.638
AUD / USD0.667356

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%