byr
BYR - 白俄罗斯卢布

The 白俄罗斯卢布 is the currency of 白俄罗斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 白俄罗斯卢布 exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find 白俄罗斯卢布 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

白俄罗斯卢布 Stats

Name白俄罗斯卢布
Symbolp.
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYR conversionBYR to USD
Top BYR chartBYR to USD chart

白俄罗斯卢布 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
白俄罗斯

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07413
GBP / EUR1.18064
USD / JPY161.488
GBP / USD1.26817
USD / CHF0.904380
USD / CAD1.36811
EUR / JPY173.459
AUD / USD0.666556

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%