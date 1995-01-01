BAM - 波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡

The 波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡 is the currency of 波斯尼亚和黑塞哥维那. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡 exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find 波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡
|Symbol
|KM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fening
|Minor unit symbol
|fening
|Top BAM conversion
|BAM to USD
|Top BAM chart
|BAM to USD chart
|Nicknames
|конвертибилна марка (Serbian)
|Coins
|Freq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
|Central bank
|Central bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Users
波斯尼亚和黑塞哥维那
波斯尼亚和黑塞哥维那
