BAM - 波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡

The 波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡 is the currency of 波斯尼亚和黑塞哥维那. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡 exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find 波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡 rates and a currency converter.

波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡 Stats

Name波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

波斯尼亚可兑换马尔卡 Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
波斯尼亚和黑塞哥维那

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.17466
GBP / EUR1.16141
USD / JPY145.081
GBP / USD1.36426
USD / CHF0.796080
USD / CAD1.35653
EUR / JPY170.421
AUD / USD0.656893

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%