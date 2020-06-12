Introducing Our Upgraded Money Transfers to Uganda

Our new money transfers to Uganda come with a much quicker arrival time, competitive exchange rates, and absolutely no intermediary fees.

Do you have plans to send money to Uganda? If yes, then we have good news for you. If no, then we encourage you to reconsider. From this point forward, every money transfer you send to Uganda will have several new and great features.

Because we recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, we are now sending our money transfers to Uganda through Ria’s channels. What does this mean for you?

From now on, when you send money to Uganda, you can trust your money transfers will:

Arrive much faster than before Convert at new, competitive exchange rates

What else is new about our Uganda money transfers?

Before we discuss our recent improvements in more detail, let’s start by taking a quick look at what your experience used to be like when you would send a money transfer to Uganda.

Your money would typically reach Uganda within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Uganda, you can expect the following:

Your money will arrive much sooner . You won’t be waiting several days anymore. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Uganda within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Uganda with Xe

You won’t need to learn any new processes here. Sending money is just as quick and easy as before.

If you don’t have an Xe account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our Uganda money transfer page to get started.