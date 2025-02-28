How to Make a Wire Transfer with Bank of America



Key takeaways

Easy steps to send a wire transfer: Learn the step-by-step process to wire money domestically and internationally using Bank of America’s online banking platform.

Important details you need: Find out the required recipient information, SWIFT/BIC codes, transfer limits, and fees for a successful wire transfer.

Explore alternatives like Xe: Discover how Xe offers a cost-effective and faster option for international money transfers.

Need to send money through Bank of America's wire transfer service? When it comes to moving your money internationally or making important payments, understanding the right steps can save you time and money.

This guide walks you through everything you need to know about Bank of America wire transfers—from fees and processing times to smart transfer alternatives like Xe that could help you keep more money in your pocket.



What is a wire transfer?

A wire transfer moves your money electronically from one bank account to another through secure banking networks. It's a widely used method for sending funds, especially for time-sensitive transactions or situations where you need a secure, traceable transfer.

Key features of wire transfers

Speed : Domestic wires typically process within a day, while international wires may take a few days.

Security : Transactions go through financial networks like SWIFT or Fedwire to ensure safe delivery.

Reliability: Once completed, wire transfers are difficult to reverse, making them a trusted method for high-value transactions.







Domestic vs. international wire transfers

Domestic Wire Transfers

Used for transfers within the U.S.

Typically processed the same day if sent before the cutoff time.

Requires the recipient’s name, account number, and routing number.

International Wire Transfers

Used for sending money to a bank outside the U.S.

Can take 1-5 business days depending on intermediary banks and recipient country regulations.

Requires additional information such as SWIFT/BIC code, IBAN (if applicable), and the recipient’s bank address.



How to wire money with Bank of America

Step 1: Log in to online banking

Sign in to Bank of America Online Banking or open the Bank of America (BoA) mobile app.

Navigate to the "Transfers & Payments" section.

Select "Send a Wire Transfer" to begin.

Step 2: Choose transfer type

Bank of America allows two types of wire transfers: domestic and international.

Step 3: Enter recipient details

To process a wire transfer, you’ll need:

Recipient’s full name

Bank name and account number

Routing number (for domestic transfers)

SWIFT/BIC code (for international transfers)

Recipient’s bank address

Bank of America Address for Reference: Bank of America, NA 222 Broadway New York, NY 10038

Step 4: Enter amount and confirm transfer

Enter the amount to send and double-check all details before submitting.

Be aware of daily and monthly transfer limits.

Review any applicable fees before confirming.

Step 5: Sign up for Safe Pass (optional)

Bank of America encourages its wire transfer customers to sign up for Safe Pass. This feature adds an extra layer of security for wire transfers over $1000 made within the BoA online banking portal. With Safepass, you’ll need a six digit code sent via text message to confirm your identify before a wire transfer is processed.







Bank of America wire transfer details

Ready to make your BoA transfer? Here’s the information you’ll need:

Transfer information Details¹ Bank address Domestic: Bank of America, NA, 222 Broadway, New York, NY 10038 International: Bank of America, NA 555 California St., San Francisco, CA 94104 SWIFT/BIC code BOFAUS3N (for USD payments) or BOFAUS6S (for non-USD payments) Routing number 026009593 (for domestic wire transfers) Account number requirements Your full Bank of America account number including the leading 0’s Beneficiary account The name of your account as printed on your statement

Keep this information handy — you'll need these details to complete your wire transfer. For international transfers, pay special attention to using the correct SWIFT/BIC code based on your payment currency.



Bank of America wire transfer limits

Bank of America imposes transfer limits for security and fraud prevention. Limits vary by account type, transfer destination, and customer verification level. Need to send a larger amount? Contact Bank of America Customer Support to discuss increasing your transfer limits.



How long does a Bank of America wire transfer take?

Domestic wires are usually processed the same day if initiated before cutoff times. International wires depend on factors such as recipient country and intermediary banks. For both domestic and international wire transfers, the cutoff time is 5pm EST. Any requests made after this time will be processed the following business day.

Transfer type Estimated time ² Domestic wire transfer Within 1-2 business days International wire transfer Up to 2-3 business days



Bank of America wire transfer fees

Let's talk about costs. Wire transfer fees vary depending on the type of transfer and your account status. Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect to pay when sending a wire transfer.

Transfer type Fee³ Domestic (sending) $30 International (sending in U.S currency) $45 International (sending in Foreign currency) No wire transfer fee, but exchange rate markups apply



How to avoid errors in a wire transfer

Remember that sending a wire transfer is just like sending cash. Once it’s gone, it’s difficult to get back. Here are a few things you can do to prevent wire transfer delays or failures:

Double-check recipient details before submitting Ensure the correct SWIFT/BIC and routing numbers are used Review transfer fees and limits in advance. Initiate transfers before cutoff times for faster processing







Frequently asked questions

What happens if I enter the wrong details?

The transfer may be delayed or rejected if any information is incorrect. Contact Bank of America immediately for assistance - quick action gives you the best chance of resolving any issues with your transfer.

Can I cancel a wire transfer?

Timing is critical when it comes to cancellations. Domestic wires cannot be canceled once sent, as they are processed almost immediately. International wires may be canceled if they have not been processed yet, but you'll need to contact Bank of America right away to attempt cancellation.

Are there cutoff times for wire transfers?

Yes, domestic wires must be sent before 5 PM EST, while international transfers need to be submitted before 4 PM EST. Transfers initiated after these times will begin processing on the next business day.

Does Bank of America offer support for large international transfers?

Yes, Bank of America provides specialized services for large transfers through their business banking department. If you're planning a significant international transfer, their business banking team can help guide you through the process and discuss any special requirements.



Consider Xe for Your international transfers

Need a smarter way to send money abroad? While Bank of America provides traditional wire services, Xe offers a modern approach to international transfers designed with your needs in mind.

Here's what sets Xe apart:

Competitive bank-beating exchange rates that help your money go further

Transparent fees that keep costs down

Quick delivery with many transfers arriving in minutes

Seamless transfers through our user-friendly platform

Getting your money where it needs to go is essential, and Bank of America wire transfers are just one way to make it happen. While traditional wire services have their place, smart money movers know there's value in exploring all their options. Take time to compare your choices, including alternatives like Xe, to find the perfect fit for your transfer needs - your wallet will thank you for it.



The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.