How to send money to Thailand from overseas

Sending money from overseas to Thailand? Use a money transfer service to lock in the best rates and transfer funds securely.

Xe Consumer 2021年1月25日 — 4 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

Whether you're an expat or you're looking to make a purchase, sending money to Thailand from overseas is often a pain point. Depending on where you’re sending from, it could take quite a while, and then there’s the high fees and ridiculous exchange rates your bank might saddle you with.

Luckily, there are several ways to transfer money from the UK, US, Canada, or any other country that will help you save on fees.

Let's have a look at the options you have to send money to Thailand from overseas.

Send money to Thailand via a money transfer service

Technology has made it possible for digital money transfer services such as Xe to offer cheaper and faster ways to send money overseas. With this type of service, money transfers are typically completed within 24 hours, you’ll get some of the most competitive rates on the market, and you can initiate them on the website or mobile app.

How to transfer money to Thailand from overseas with Xe

To send money to Thailand from overseas using Xe, all you need to do is follow three easy steps:

Sign up for a free account and provide your contact information, ID proof, and preferred payment method. Submit the contact information of the recipient and choose a delivery method. When transferring to a Thai bank account, you'll need the account details. Check your fees, destination, and expected times for the transfer to be complete. You can fund your transaction via card payment, direct debit, or your bank account.

Just for fun…let’s quickly run through how Xe compares to the other ways you can send money to Thailand.

Transferring money to Thailand via your bank

Sending money to Thailand through your bank is the most obvious option for many people because of the convenience of setting up a payment from the online bank app. However, this is never the best way to send money overseas, and Thailand is no exception.

Even if your bank advertises low transaction fees for international money transfers, you are going to be hit by poor exchange rates. The exchange rates practiced the banks are some of the most disadvantageous you can find, often by at least 4-6% percent.

Combine this with lots of outdated practices and bureaucratic red tape and you'll quickly notice that sending money to Thailand via your bank is best to be avoided.

Transferring money to Thailand via PayPal

Another very common choice for people who want to send money overseas, PayPal is indeed a quick and easy method to transfer money to Thailand, but it can be very expensive. This online service charges a currency conversion fee for each transaction, and that's on top of their exchange rate mark-up and transfer fees.

Sending money to Thailand by wire

Cash-pick up by the recipient has been a popular option for years, and is still convenient if the person receiving money doesn’t have a bank account. Even though this is a convenient method to send money to Thailand, it's also very expensive.

Western Union, MoneyGram, and other similar services have high exchange rate margins and service fees that end up pushing up the total cost of the transfer. They are good options for sending money to remote areas because they have good coverage across the country, but you should expect to pay more in fees.

A few final tips for getting the most out of your money transfer to Thailand

Check the exchange rates. Since the exchange rates for Thai Baht fluctuate every day, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on it, shop around providers, and if possible so you’ll know when the rates are best.

Look for a fast turnaround. If you want the recipient in Thailand to receive funds as quickly as possible, transferring money through a digital specialist such as Xe is the best option. Our transfers will reach Thailand within 24 hours, unlike in the case of transferring money through a bank, which may take a week or even longer.

Make it easy on yourself. You can initiate a money transfer on or in the Xe app 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It only takes a couple of minutes, and our currency experts are here to help should you need them

Money transfers to Thailand don't need to be difficult or costly. By signing up for a money transfer service like Xe, you'll be able to save money not just on bank fees, but on exchange rates, too, and save yourself and your recipient some time in the process. Sign up or sign in to get started!