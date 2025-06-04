Turkiye Halk Bankasi SWIFT code in Turkey

The main SWIFT code for Turkiye Halk Bankasi in Turkey is TRHBTR2AXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Turkey and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Turkiye Halk Bankasi in Turkey, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using TRHBTR2AXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.