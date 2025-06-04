Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) SWIFT code in Italy

The main SWIFT code for Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) in Italy is BNLIITRRXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Italy and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) in Italy, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BNLIITRRXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.