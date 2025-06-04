Branches for Baden-wuerttembergische Bank (trading As Landesbank Baden-wuerttemberg) in Tuebingen, Germany

If you use the wrong SWIFT code, your payment might be delayed, misrouted, or even rejected by the receiving bank. In some cases, the funds may be returned to the sender, and additional fees could apply. Always make sure the SWIFT code matches either your branch or the official head office code. If you’re unsure, contact Baden-wuerttembergische Bank (trading As Landesbank Baden-wuerttemberg) before the transfer is made.