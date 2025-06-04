Banques Populaires - BPCE Group SWIFT code in France

The main SWIFT code for Banques Populaires - BPCE Group in France is CCBPFRPPXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in France and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banques Populaires - BPCE Group in France, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using CCBPFRPPXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.