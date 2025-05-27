CACEIS BANK, ITALY BRANCH SWIFT Code is
ISAEITMM BTC
Bank name
CACEIS BANK, ITALY BRANCH
City
MILANO
Address
PIAZZA CAVOUR 2, MILANO, MI, 20121
Country
ITALY
SWIFT Code is verified and updated regularly
Total
$0.00
When should I use ISAEITMMBTC?
SWIFT codes are used to ensure that your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving money across borders. Use ISAEITMMBTC when you want to send money to CACEIS BANK, ITALY BRANCH at the above listed address, city, and country. Always confirm that the SWIFT code you're using belongs to the destination bank.
Choose Xe when sending money to CACEIS BANK, ITALY BRANCH
Better rates
Compare us to your bank and discover the savings. Our rates often outperform major banks, maximizing the value of your transfer.
Lower fees
We show you all fees upfront before you confirm your transfer so you know exactly what you're paying for. Our lower fees mean more savings for you.
Faster transfers
The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We understand that when it comes to your money, timing matters.
Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support
Need assistance with your international SWIFT money transfer? We are here to help—connect with us today for personalised support!
Ready to send money to CACEIS BANK, ITALY BRANCH?
Xe makes it easy to send money to CACEIS BANK, ITALY BRANCH and thousands of other banks around the world. With support for over 130 currencies and transfers to 190 countries, you can send money with confidence.
Frequently asked questions about ISAEITMMBTC
A SWIFT code is a unique identifier used to recognize banks and financial institutions around the world for international money transfers. SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. These codes help ensure that payments are routed to the correct bank and country. A typical SWIFT code is either 8 or 11 characters long and includes information about the bank, country, location, and sometimes a specific branch.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.