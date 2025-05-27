SWIFT codes are used to ensure that your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving money across borders. Use GISLITM1XXX when you want to send money to GIGLIO.COM SOCIETA' A RESPONSABILITA' LIMITATA ED IN BREVE : GIGLIO.COM S.R.L. at the above listed address, city, and country. Always confirm that the SWIFT code you're using belongs to the destination bank.