SWIFT codes are used to ensure that your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving money across borders. Use GEBADE33TGT when you want to send money to BNP PARIBAS S.A. NIEDERLASSUNG DEUTSCHLAND (FORMERLY BNP PARIBAS FORTIS SA/NV) at the above listed address, city, and country. Always confirm that the SWIFT code you're using belongs to the destination bank.