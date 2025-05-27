SWIFT codes are used to ensure that your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving money across borders. Use CHASHKHHQAC when you want to send money to JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., HONG KONG BRANCH (ORGANIZED UNDER THE LAWS OF U.S.A. WITH LIMITED LIABILITY) at the above listed address, city, and country. Always confirm that the SWIFT code you're using belongs to the destination bank.