Send more. Earn more.



1. EUROPE



Promotional Offer Terms: A European resident who has registered via the link from the Internations (Partner) website (www.internations.org) to the Xe Website (Eligible Customer) to use the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) may qualify for one gift card (as applicable) (Voucher) by using Xe’s Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) or xe.com website (Xe Website) between 15th August 2023 and 15th August 2024 (Offer Period) and making an international payment in accordance with the minimum transaction values set out in the table below (Offer).



An Eligible Customer’s payments with the Xe Service will not be aggregated and must be made via the Xe Mobile App or Xe Website following registration via the Partner link for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is only applicable to a payment within the qualifying thresholds above. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Customer shall be entitled to select a Voucher up to the specified value from the catalogue of gift cards available from Xe’s supplier (The Runa Network Ltd t/a Runa). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up within 14 (fourteen) days of making the qualifying payment in accordance with the Offer. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: Xe Europe B.V (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).



You can access the full Terms and Conditions offer by clicking here.