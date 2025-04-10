Live globally.
Transfer with ease.
Wherever expat life may take you,
Xe keeps your money moving.
Whether you're starting a new adventure, settling in for work, or embracing the Aussie lifestyle, managing your money across borders shouldn't be a hassle. With Xe, you get seamless and secure money transfers, so you can focus on enjoying your new home.
Bank beating rates
We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank and see the difference.
Low to no fees
We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Get FX support
Our currency specialists can help you navigate the best time to transfer and manage market fluctuations.
Trusted since 1993
Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services to process thousands of global transactions everyday.
Real-time tracking
With our real-time transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime, directly from your account.
Flexible transfer options
Lock in rates with forward contracts or set rate alerts to get the best deal on your transfer.
We're proud to be part of Euronet, a distinguished Fortune 500 company with an investment-grade credit rating, publicly traded on NASDAQ (EEFT).
Create an Xe account in minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Provide the necessary details to set up your transfer.
For transactions exceeding our online limits, our dedicated support team is here to guide you every step of the way.
Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.
From your first grocery run to setting up utilities, paying rent, and managing monthly bills, Xe ensures your everyday expenses are covered.
Need to buy a car or furnish your place? Transfer large amounts such as GBP, USD, or NZD to AUD securely and confidently with competitive exchange rates, so you can focus on feeling at home.
Keep up with overseas obligations, whether it’s international mortgage payments, savings, investments or helping family. Xe makes cross-border transfers simple and reliable.
Make your move stress-free with money transfers that work the way you do.
Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Australia Pty Ltd. HiFX Australia Pty Ltd is a company registered in Australia (ACN 105 106 045) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 240917) and is regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission.