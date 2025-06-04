BAM - Bosnisk konvertibilna marka

The Bosnisk konvertibilna marka is the currency of Bosnien och Hercegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnisk konvertibilna marka exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnisk konvertibilna marka rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bosnisk konvertibilna marka
|Symbol
|KM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fening
|Minor unit symbol
|fening
|Top BAM conversion
|BAM to USD
|Top BAM chart
|BAM to USD chart
|Nicknames
|конвертибилна марка (Serbian)
|Coins
|Freq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
|Central bank
|Central bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Users
Bosnien och Hercegovina
Bosnien och Hercegovina
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BAM email updatesGet BAM rates on my phoneGet a BAM currency data API for my business