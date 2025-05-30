Frequently asked questions

Xe och Euronet över hela världen

Som en del av Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) är Xe en del av det tredje största nätverket för penningöverföring i världen. Vi är globalt reglerade och följer de striktaste säkerhetsprotokollen, vilket säkerställer att varje transaktion är säker och tillförlitlig. Vi är här för att stanna, fast beslutna att tillhandahålla förstklassigt skydd för dina pengar, varje gång.

Sign up and register for an Xe Business account

Sign up in minutes

Create a business account in 5 minutes

Sign up in under 5 minutes and start making fast, cross-border payments. All it takes is an email address to create your Xe Business account. Once registered, verify your business details, and you’ll be ready to send money.

Send money Xe Business account

Global business payments

Easily send money to over 190+ countries

Choose your currencies, payment method, and recipient details (including their address, bank account/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC). Make international money transfers for your business to over 190+ countries worldwide.

Track your money transfer and get live support

Live support & updates

Track a transfer and get live customer support

Monitor the status of your transfers in real time through your online Xe account. Stay informed every step of the way with detailed updates. Need help? Our dedicated support team is available via live chat, phone, or email to assist with any questions or issues related to your payments.

Providing international business payment solutions for 30+ years

With over $115 billion processed annually, Xe provides reliable and efficient global payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re paying supplier invoices, managing payroll, or expanding internationally, you can trust us to deliver fast and secure money transfers.

130+ supported currencies worldwide

Manage supplier payments, foreign invoices, and asset purchases across 130+ supported global currencies.

190+ supported countries globally

Attract top talent with secure global payments and lock in exchange rates for up to three years with Xe.

1-5 business day transfer speed

Complete international payments in just 1-5 business days with Xe’s efficient global transfer network.

Fees for Xe business customers

No send limits on large payments and zero fees

Xe business customers benefit from zero fees on most global payments, subject to Xe's terms and conditions. However, certain services, such as same-currency transfers, may be subject to fees.

Frequently asked questions

Do you have questions about business international payments? Read our FAQs to learn more.

