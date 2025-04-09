The Best International Money Transfer Apps in 2025

9 april 2025 — 7 min read
The top money transfer apps of 2025 offer fast, secure transactions, low-fee international transfers, and competitive exchange rates.
Xe, Ria Money Transfer, PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, and Remitly each provide unique advantages for different transfer needs.
Compare fees, speed, and security features to find the best app for your money transfer requirements.
Sending money shouldn't be complicated or expensive. Whether you're supporting family abroad, splitting dinner with friends (and avoiding that awkward "I forgot my wallet" moment), or paying for international services, the right money transfer app can save you both time and money.
This guide breaks down the best money transfer apps for 2025, helping you navigate fees, transfer speeds, and features to find the right app for your lifestyle. No more chasing down friends for their share of the pizza or dealing with bank transfers that take longer than the actual delivery.
Before downloading a new app, consider these key factors to ensure it meets your specific needs:
Hidden costs can significantly reduce how much money reaches your recipient. Look beyond the advertised transfer fee to understand:
Actual exchange rates compared to the mid-market rate
Additional fees for different payment methods
Transparent pricing that shows the exact amount your recipient will get
Transfer times vary dramatically between apps and destinations:
Some domestic transfers happen instantly
International transfers can take minutes to several business days
Emergency situations might require faster options despite higher fees
Your financial protection should be non-negotiable. The best apps offer:
Bank-level encryption for all transactions
Multi-factor authentication
Fraud monitoring and protection systems
Compliance with international regulations
Consider both your current and future needs:
Daily and monthly sending caps
Minimum transfer amounts
Options for increasing limits when needed
A frustrating user experience can make even free transfers not worth the hassle:
Intuitive interfaces save time and reduce errors
Mobile apps with biometric login enhance security and convenience
Clear tracking lets you monitor your money's journey
We've evaluated the leading apps based on fees, speed, security, global reach, and user experience to help you easily select the best solution. Here’s a detailed look at the top money transfer apps for 2025, starting with the standout choice for international transfers, Xe Money Transfer.
Xe Money Transfer stands out for international transfers with bank-beating exchange rates and transparent fees. With coverage to over 190 countries, 130 currencies¹ and specialized expertise in foreign exchange, it's the go-to solution for sending money abroad efficiently.
Pros:
Competitive exchange rates with transparent, low fees
Real-time currency tracking and rate alerts
Multiple payout options including bank transfers and mobile wallets
Cons:
Not designed for domestic money transfers
Bank transfers typically take 1–2 business days
When your recipient needs physical cash quickly, Ria Money Transfer delivers with over 500,000 pickup locations in over 190 countries². It's particularly strong for remittances to Latin America, Asia, and Africa.
Pros:
Extensive network of cash pickup locations
Fast international transfers, often within minutes
Flexible payment options (bank transfer, debit/credit card, or cash)
Cons:
Higher fees for credit/debit card transactions
Not designed for larger money transfers
PayPal remains a trusted name for online shopping and business transactions. Its wide acceptance makes it convenient for many users, particularly for domestic transfers and e-commerce payments.
Pros:
Widely accepted by businesses, freelancers, and websites
Strong buyer and seller protection policies
Instant transfers between PayPal accounts
Cons:
Significant fees for international transfers and currency conversions
Withdrawals to bank accounts can take several business days
For sending money within the United States, Zelle offers unmatched convenience with free, instant transfers directly between bank accounts.
Pros:
Free transfers between U.S. bank accounts
Instant delivery in most cases
Integrated with most major U.S. banking apps
Cons:
No international transfer capabilities
Limited to users with U.S. bank accounts
Venmo simplifies everyday payments between friends and family in the U.S. with its user-friendly social interface that makes splitting bills and tracking shared expenses easy.
Pros:
Free bank transfers for standard delivery
Social features for requesting and splitting payments
Growing acceptance at retailers and online merchants
Cons:
Limited to U.S. users only
Fees apply for instant bank transfers
Remitly specializes in helping people support family members abroad with flexible delivery options and country-specific services tailored to popular remittance corridors.
Pros:
Multiple delivery methods including cash pickup and mobile wallets
Choice between express (faster) or economy (lower cost) transfers
Strong focus on security and customer support
Cons:
Pricing varies significantly by destination country
Some payment methods incur higher fees
Here's a quick side-by-side comparison of the top money transfer apps for 2025. Use this table to easily identify the best app for your specific needs, whether you're sending money internationally, making instant domestic transfers, or prioritizing low fees and speed.
App
Best for
Fees
Transfer speed
International transfers
International transfers & competitive rates
Low, transparent
Same-day for most
✅ Yes
Ria Money Transfer
Cash pickups & fast global payments
Varies by method
Minutes to hours
✅ Yes
PayPal
Online business transactions
Varies, high for international
Instant to days
✅ Yes
Zelle
Instant bank transfers (U.S.)
Free
Instant
❌ No
Venmo
Peer-to-peer & social payments
Free for standard
Instant to 1 day
❌ No
Remitly
Family remittances & mobile wallets
Varies by country
Instant to 3 days
✅ Yes
Still have questions about choosing the best money transfer app for your needs? Here are quick answers to some of the most common questions users have about fees, speed, and security when transferring money domestically and internationally.
Xe Money Transfer typically offers the most competitive exchange rates, with low, transparent fees for international transfers. If you’re looking to send money domestically, Zelle and Venmo are free for peer-to-peer transfers.
The Xe app offers same-day transfers to select destinations. Ria Money Transfer offers quick international transfers, with options for cash pickup or mobile wallet deposits.
All apps listed use bank-grade encryption and fraud protection, but PayPal, Xe, and Zelle have particularly strong security measures and compliance standards.
While PayPal is the most widely used app for business and e-commerce transactions, Xe also supports high-value international business transfers.
No, Zelle and Venmo are for U.S. transactions only. For global transfers, use Xe, Ria, PayPal, or Remitly.
Sending money shouldn't cost you more than necessary or cause headaches. When comparing money transfer apps, the differences in fees, speed, and global reach quickly add up, especially for international transfers.
While some apps work well for splitting dinner bills or domestic transfers, Xe Money Transfer delivers where it matters most for international payments - competitive exchange rates, transparent fees, and reliable service to over 190 countries. For those sending money across borders, particularly larger amounts, Xe offers a straightforward online experience without the surprise fees that eat into your transfer.
Think about where you're sending money, how much, and how quickly it needs to arrive. Xe's specialized currency expertise makes it the smarter choice for international transfers that maximize your money's value in 2025 and beyond.
¹ Xe - Xe Send Money - 2025
² Ria - Ria Pickup Locations -2025
**The information from these sources were taken on April 1, 2025.
This blog reflects Xe’s own assessments and opinions at the time of publication. The content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this blog constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Xe or any third party service provider to utilize any product or service, in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We encourage you to conduct your own research and consult with licensed financial professionals to reach your own conclusions on which apps or services best meet your needs.
