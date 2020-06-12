RBNZ Holds Official Cash Rate at 1.00%

Xe Corporate APAC 13 november 2019 — 2 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

The RBNZ have held the Official Cash Rate (OCR) constant at 1.00% - this surprised the market, who were expecting a rate cut.

The NZ Dollar has rocketed higher across the board.

The key points in the RBNZ statement are:

The committee agreed that economic developments since the August had been offsetting for the monetary policy outlook

Noted that the risks to the economy in the near term were tilted to the downside

Agreed it would add further monetary stimulus if economic developments warranted

Debated the costs and benefits of keeping the OCR at 1.0% versus reducing it to 0.75%

Agreed that both actions were broadly consistent with the current OCR projection

Agreed reduction in the OCR over the past year was transmitting through the economy and would take time to have full effect

Noted the bank’s work programme assessing alternative monetary policy tools in the New Zealand environment

Noted that business surveys suggest weak growth has continued over the second half of 2019

Agreed that accommodative monetary policy remains necessary to continue to meet their inflation and employment objectives

The NZD is higher in immediate response.

The next OCR decision, along with a full Monetary Policy Statement, will be held on the 12th February 2020.

View the RBNZ press release.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6400 / 0.6425

NZD-AUD 0.9345 / 0.9370

NZD-EUR 0.5810 / 0.5835

NZD-GBP 0.4975 / 0.500

NZD-JPY 69.70 / 69.95

Please contact us for further information or pricing.