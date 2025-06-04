What is an ABA Number and Where to Find It



Key takeaways

An ABA number (also known as a routing number) identifies U.S. banks and credit unions for domestic transfers.

You can find it on checks, bank statements, or through your bank’s online banking portal.

If you’ve ever tried to send money domestically in the U.S., you’ve likely come across the term “ABA number.” It’s a small string of digits—but it plays a big role in ensuring your payment goes to the right place. Misunderstanding or misusing your ABA number can lead to delayed payments, lost funds, and unnecessary stress.

In this blog, we’ll explain what an ABA number is, how it's used, and where to find it. Plus, we’ll show you how Xe can help simplify transfers when you’re sending money across borders.



What is an ABA number?

The ABA number stands for "American Bankers Association" number—a unique 9-digit code that identifies financial institutions in the United States¹. You might also hear it called a "routing number," especially for ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers.

Established by the American Bankers Association in 1910, this system was created to streamline the processing of checks and wire transfers¹. Today, it remains essential for domestic banking transactions, ensuring your funds are correctly routed to the recipient's bank.









When do you need an ABA number?

An ABA number is required for various financial transactions within the United States:

Direct deposit of paychecks : Your employer needs your ABA number to deposit your salary directly into your account

Automatic bill payments : Utilities, credit cards, and other recurring payments require your ABA number for direct bank transfers

Domestic wire transfers : When you need to quickly transfer money to another person or business within the U.S.

ACH transfers: Common for recurring payments like mortgage, rent, or loan payments

Important note: ABA numbers are only used for domestic U.S. transfers. International transactions require different codes such as SWIFT/BIC or IBAN .



Where to find your ABA number

Need to locate your ABA number for an upcoming transfer? There are several reliable places to find this important 9-digit code, depending on what banking resources you have available:

On a check

The easiest place to find your ABA number is on a personal or business check:

Look at the bottom left-hand corner of the check

The ABA number is the first set of 9 digits

This is followed by your account number and check number

In your online banking or mobile app

Most banks make it easy to find your ABA number digitally:

Log into your online banking account or mobile banking app Navigate to account details or transfer settings Your routing number will typically be displayed next to your account number

On your bank statement

Many banks list your ABA number on your monthly statement, whether printed or digital. Look for "routing number" or "ABA number" in the account information section.

Contacting your bank

If you can't locate your ABA number through other methods:

Call your bank's customer service line

Visit your bank's official website for accurate routing numbers

Visit a branch location for in-person assistance

Always double-check with your bank before sending money, especially for wire transfers . Some banks have separate ABA numbers for wire transfers versus ACH transfers.







ABA vs. SWIFT, IBAN, and other codes

Understanding different banking codes helps you choose the right one for your transfer. Here’s a brief comparison of three of the most common codes.

Code Type Used For Region Format Purpose ABA (Routing) Domestic ACH/wire transfers USA 9 digits Identifies U.S. banks SWIFT/BIC International transfers Global 8–11 characters Identifies banks worldwide IBAN International transfers Europe and others Varies by country Identifies specific bank accounts



What happens if you use the wrong ABA number?

Using an incorrect ABA number can cause several problems:

Delayed transfers : Funds may take longer to process while the bank verifies the information

Failed transfers : The bank might reject the transfer, returning funds to you minus potential fees

Lost funds : Money could go to the wrong account, creating a challenging recovery process

Additional fees: Banks often charge investigation and correction fees for errors

If you realize you've made a mistake, contact your bank immediately to initiate corrective actions. Always review transfer details carefully before confirming.



Tips for using ABA numbers safely

Follow these best practices to avoid problems with your transfers:

Verify the ABA number directly with the recipient's bank rather than relying on memory or old information Use the correct ABA number for your specific transfer type (some banks have different numbers for ACH vs. wire transfers) Avoid third-party sources for routing numbers—always get them from official bank sources Double-check saved information, especially if the recipient has recently changed banks or account details



Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Still have questions about ABA numbers? Here are answers to some of the most common questions we hear about routing numbers and how they work:

1. What's the difference between ABA and routing number?

They are exactly the same thing. "ABA number" is the official term, while "routing number" is commonly used in everyday banking.

2. Do all U.S. banks have an ABA number?

Yes, every financial institution in the United States has at least one ABA number to facilitate domestic transactions.

3. Is my ABA number the same for all accounts at my bank?

Not necessarily. Banks may have different ABA numbers based on geographic regions or transfer methods (ACH vs. wire). Always confirm with your bank directly.

4. Can I use an ABA number for international transfers?

No. International transfers require SWIFT/BIC codes or IBAN numbers . ABA numbers are strictly for domestic transactions within the U.S.

5. What's the difference between an ACH and wire transfer?

ACH transfers are typically slower and more cost-effective, making them ideal for regular or recurring payments. Wire transfers are faster but usually come with higher fees.







