Xe wins multiple accolades from Forbes Advisor

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2024 2 min read

We're thrilled to share the exciting news that Xe has been recognized by Forbes Advisor as a leader in international money transfers! In the 2024 Forbes Advisor rankings, Xe earned not one, but two prestigious awards:

These awards reflect Xe's unwavering commitment to offering a secure, fast, and reliable money transfer experience to users around the globe.

Why Xe Stands Out

At Xe, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service with a focus on customer satisfaction. Here's what sets us apart from the competition:

  • Competitive Rates

    We offer some of the most competitive exchange rates available, without any surprise fees.

  • Global Reach

    Our services span over 200 countries and support more than 130 currencies, ensuring global accessibility.

  • Fast and Secure Transfers

    We prioritize both speed and security, giving customers peace of mind when sending money abroad.

  • User-Friendly App and Website

    Our platform is designed for simplicity, whether you’re tracking rates, setting alerts, or completing transactions.

  • Reliable Customer Support

    Our support team is always on hand to help with any questions or issues that arise.

Why These Awards Matter

The Forbes Advisor rankings are known for their thorough, unbiased reviews of top financial services, making these awards particularly meaningful. The Best Ways to Send Money Abroad and Best Money Transfer Apps lists are determined by industry experts and real customer experiences, so this recognition underscores the trust millions of customers place in Xe every day.

Xe’s Continued Commitment

We’re deeply honored by these acknowledgments from Forbes Advisor, and we’re committed to continually improving our services to provide even more value to our customers. Whether you’re sending money for personal reasons or to fund investments, Xe remains dedicated to making international transfers easy, affordable, and secure.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us! We're excited to keep building on this success.

