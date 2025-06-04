International Money Transfers: The Best Ways to Send Money

Key takeaways

The best way to transfer money depends on your specific needs, but online money transfer services often provide the best mix of speed, affordability, and security for a variety of money moving needs.

To find the most cost-effective way to transfer money internationally, be sure to compare transfer fees and real-time exchange rates. Pro tip: check for any transfer or additional fees when choosing your preferred transfer method.

Whether sending money for personal or business use, security is paramount. By using trusted platforms, you can be sure your international money transfers are safe and reliable.

In our increasingly interconnected world, the need to send money across borders has become more common than ever. Whether you're supporting family abroad, relocating for work, or managing international business payments, choosing the right method for transferring funds is crucial. Let's explore the best ways to send money internationally, ensuring your transfers are fast, secure, and cost-effective.



Factors to consider

When selecting an international money transfer service, several factors come into play:

Cost: This can include upfront transfer fees, exchange rates, and any other additional charges. Always compare the total cost of your transfer across different providers to find the best option.

Speed: Transfer times can vary significantly. Some transfers only take a few minutes, while others can take several business days. Consider how quickly you need the funds to arrive before choosing your preferred transfer method.

Security: Ensure your chosen provider uses robust encryption and follows strict regulatory standards to protect your money and personal information.

Convenience: Look for user-friendly platforms with intuitive interfaces and multiple access points, such as mobile apps and websites.

Global Reach: The ability to send money to a wide range of countries and in various currencies is essential for many users.





Best ways to send money internationally

Bank transfers

Traditional bank transfers have long been a go-to option for international money transfers. While they offer security and reliability, they often come with higher fees and less favorable exchange rates. Banks typically charge both sending and receiving fees, and the process can be slower compared to other methods.

Online money transfer services

Online services have transformed the landscape of international money transfers, providing a combination of speed, affordability, and convenience. Platforms like Xe, Wise, and PayPal feature easy-to-use interfaces and typically offer lower fees compared to traditional banks. These services are especially advantageous for those who frequently send money abroad or need to transfer larger amounts, making them a practical choice for modern financial transactions.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) apps

P2P apps like Venmo and Cash App are convenient for small, personal transfers, especially within the same country. However, their international capabilities are often limited, and they may not be suitable for larger transactions.



Choosing the best method for your needs

When selecting a transfer method, consider your specific requirements:

For large transfers, focus on services offering competitive exchange rates, low fees, and large transfer limits.

If speed is crucial, look for providers with same-day or next-day delivery options.

For recipients without bank accounts, services with cash pickup can be beneficial.

Frequent transferrers may find value in platforms with higher or no transaction limits, loyalty programs, or reduced fees for regular usage.





Why send limits matter

Send limits are often overlooked by many users, that is until a crucial large money transfer needs to be sent. Banks and numerous money transfer services impose low send limits, which can restrict users, especially when dealing with larger transactions.

These limitations can be inconvenient for:

Business transactions

Property purchases

Funding overseas education

Large investments

Services with higher send limits may offer several attractive benefits:

Convenience: Avoid splitting large transfers into multiple smaller ones Time-saving: Eliminates need for repetitive transfers Lower overall cost: Fewer transactions may mean fewer cumulative fees Flexibility: Accommodates both small and large transfer requirements



Best ways to send large amounts

When dealing with substantial sums, consider these options:

PayPal: Suitable for domestic large transfers

Xe: Offers higher send limits, bank-beating exchange rates, and low fees for all global transfers

Ria Money Transfer: Ideal for cash transactions with lower send limits



Avoiding common pitfalls

Be wary of high transfer fees, higher send limits, and unfavorable exchange rates. Always read the fine print and use comparison tools to ensure you're getting the best deal. Additionally, stick to reputable services to avoid fraud and ensure your money arrives safely.



How to send money internationally

Set up an account online or download the mobile app of your preferred transfer service

Provide recipient's bank information

Choose the amount you’d like to send

Confirm the transfer

Track the transfer



Spotlight on Xe: A trusted solution

When it comes to reliable and cost-effective international money transfers, Xe sets the standard for excellence. With over 30 years of experience in the foreign exchange market, Xe offers a combination of competitive rates, low fees, and stellar service that's hard to beat.



Why Choose Xe?

Competitive exchange rates: Xe provides real-time rates that often outperform traditional banks.

Transparent pricing : Xe’s policy of providing transparent pricing means you know exactly what you're paying for every type of transaction.

Global connection: With Xe you can send money to over 200 countries in more than 130 currencies.

Fast transfers : Many transactions are completed on the same day, oftentimes only taking a few minutes to complete.

User-friendly platform: Xe offers an easy-to-use website and mobile-friendly app for convenient transfers.

Dedicated support: A dedicated customer service team is ready whenever you need help or a little peace of mind.

Xe's platform is designed to cater to both individual and business needs, making it a versatile choice for almost every transfer requirement. Whether you're sending money to family overseas or managing international business payments, Xe provides a secure, efficient, and cost-effective solution.





Final thoughts: Your international money transfer gameplan

Choosing the right method for international money transfers can save you time and money while ensuring your funds arrive safely. While there are many options available, online money transfer services like Xe offer a compelling combination of competitive rates, speed, and security. Considering your specific needs and comparing your options will help you find the best solution for your international money transfer needs.

The world of international finance is constantly evolving. At Xe we’ll be here to help you stay informed about the latest trends and technologies in money transfers to ensure you're always getting the best deal.



The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only.