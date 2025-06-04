The Guide to Greece Digital Nomad Visa and Cost of Living

Want to work remotely from Greece? Learn about the Greece digital nomad visa and cost of living and benefits of working in Greece.

The digital nomad lifestyle has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to work remotely.

Greece, a country known for its stunning beaches, delicious food, and rich history, has now opened its doors to digital nomads through the Greece Digital Nomad Visa. This visa allows foreigners to work remotely from Greece while enjoying the country's beautiful scenery and culture. In this article, we will explore everything you need to know about the Greece Digital Nomad Visa, from its requirements to how to apply for it.

What is the Greece Digital Nomad Visa?

The Greece Digital Nomad Visa is a special type of visa that allows foreigners to work remotely from Greece for up to one year. This visa is designed to attract digital nomads to the country and promote Greece as a top destination for remote work. It was introduced in 2021 and has since gained popularity among digital nomads who want to work from a beautiful and culturally rich country.

Who can apply for the Greece Digital Nomad Visa?

To apply for the Greece digital nomad visa, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be a freelancer, remote employee, or entrepreneur.

You must be able to work remotely.

You must earn a minimum income of 2,000 euros per month, either from your employer or your own business.

You must have health insurance that covers you for the duration of your stay in Greece.

You must not have a criminal record.

You must not be employed by a Greek company.

How to apply for the Greece Digital Nomad Visa?

To apply for the Greece visa, follow these steps:

Gather all the necessary documents, including proof of income, health insurance, and a clean criminal record.

Fill out the online application form and pay the application fee of 100 euros.

Wait for the visa application to be processed, which usually takes up to 30 days.

Once your visa is approved, you can enter Greece and stay for up to one year.

You will need to register with the local authorities upon arrival and provide proof of health insurance.

What are the best places to work remotely in Greece?

Greece has many beautiful places that are perfect for digital nomads, including:

Athens: The capital city has a vibrant startup scene and plenty of coworking spaces and cafes that offer free Wi-Fi.

Thessaloniki: The second-largest city in Greece has a rich history and cultural scene, as well as many coworking spaces and cafes.

Crete: The largest island in Greece is known for its stunning beaches and relaxed lifestyle, making it an ideal place to work and play.

Santorini: This beautiful island is a popular tourist destination but also has plenty of coworking spaces and cafes that offer stunning views of the Aegean Sea.

Cost of living in Greece

Greece is a beautiful country that offers an affordable cost of living compared to many other European destinations. The cost of living in Greece can vary depending on your lifestyle and location, but here is a list of some common expenses to help you get an idea of the cost of living in Greece:

Accommodation: Prices for accommodation in Greece vary depending on the location and type of accommodation. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Athens can range from €400 to €700 per month. Food and drink: Food and drink prices in Greece are generally affordable. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant can cost around €10, while a beer at a local bar can cost €4-€5. Transportation: Public transportation in Greece is affordable, with a single bus or metro ride in Athens costing just €1.50. Taxis are also available but can be more expensive. Utilities: The cost of utilities such as electricity, gas, and water varies depending on usage and location. On average, the cost of utilities for a small apartment in Athens can range from €70 to €120 per month. Communication: The cost of mobile phone plans in Greece varies depending on the provider and plan. A basic plan with 2GB of data can cost around €10-€15 per month. Entertainment: There are many affordable entertainment options in Greece, including visiting historical sites, going to the beach, and enjoying local nightlife. The cost of entertainment can vary depending on the activity, but generally speaking, prices are reasonable.

The digital nomad visa in Greece is an excellent opportunity for digital nomads who want to work remotely from a beautiful and culturally rich country. With its stunning beaches, delicious food, and warm climate, Greece has a lot to offer.

To apply for the visa, you must meet the requirements and follow the application process. Once you have your visa, you can explore the country and its many coworking spaces and cafes, network with other digital nomads, and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. So, pack your bags and head to Greece – the perfect destination for remote work and play!

How Xe can help Digital Nomads

Xe money transfer is an online foreign exchange and money transfer service that allows individuals and businesses to send and receive money across borders quickly, securely, and at competitive exchange rates. Xe has several unique features that set it apart from its competitors, including:

Competitive exchange rates: Xe offers some of the best exchange rates in the market, which can help customers save money on small to large transactions. Low, upfront fees: We consider it our bottom line to protect yours. Make informed decisions for your needs with no set minimum for transfers and Xe’s near zero fees. Fast transfer times: Xe allows customers to send and receive money in minutes, which is faster than many other money transfer services. No transaction limits: Xe does not have set minimums or maximums for you transfers, so you can send what you need, when you need it. Receiving mobile wallet payments and cash payout options are available in addition to bank deposit.

Sign up with Xe now to experience the benefits of our money transfer service and sending large sums of money overseas. With Xe, you can send money with confidence and convenience.

Greece Digital Nomad Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q: Can I bring my family with me on the Greece Digital Nomad Visa?

A: Yes, you can bring your family with you on the Greece Digital Nomad Visa. However, they will need to apply for their own visa and meet the same requirements as you.

Q: Can I travel outside of Greece while on the Greece Digital Nomad Visa?

A: Yes, you can travel outside of Greece while on the Greece Digital Nomad Visa. However, you must ensure that your visa remains valid for the duration of your stay in Greece.

Q: Can I extend my Greece Digital Nomad Visa?

A: Yes, you can extend your Greece Digital Nomad Visa for an additional year, provided that you continue to meet the requirements.

The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only